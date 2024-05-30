Orlando man accused of smashing Hennessy bottle in man's face during argument

article

A Florida man found himself behind bars after he allegedly hurled a bottle of Hennessy at another man during an argument over the victim's sister.

Jonathan Trovato, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after the incident that unfolded at a home in Orlando last Friday night, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orlando Police Department.

A man was on the phone with his little sister when Trovato said she "should get beat up," the affidavit said. The man told Trovato to stop talking like that about his sister, and that's when Trovato allegedly grabbed a bottle of Hennessy and threw it at him. Police said the bottle shattered after hitting the man in the face.

Police said the man did not strike or touch Trovato at any point during the incident.

The man had blood all over his face and a couple of injuries to his face which were consistent with punctures from broken glass, the affidavit said.

Trovato declined to speak with police after he was read his Miranda Rights.

Trovato has since been released from the Orange County Jail.