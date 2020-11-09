Second Harvest Food Bank doubled distribution during COVID-19 pandemic

Second Harvest Food Bank has been working nonstop since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, doubling its daily food distribution.

It is a massive operation and takes a lot of work to keep things running smoothly.

The organization went from handing out 150,000 meals a day before the pandemic to 300,000 meals a day almost overnight.

Imagine handling those logistics, making sure you do not run out of food, scheduling pick-ups and drop-offs, and following new safety guidelines. Carlos Santamaria and Ricardo Robledo at Second Harvest Food Bank are the ones that make it happen.

MORE NEWS: Where will Eta make landfall? Florida feels tropical storm impact

Robledo maps out logistics with Santamaria every day and with no end in sight, they have had to get creative getting food out to those in need.

Advertisement

"We've been through disasters like hurricanes and all that but the pandemic is different," Santamaria explained. "We had to open up on Saturday because unfortunately, we couldn't fit everything throughout Monday through Friday."

Bills Collin, the Second Harvest Food Bank Chief Operating Officer, told FOX 35 that "we'd really be in a tough spot without them."

He added that "there's a lot of randomness that comes with donated food and those two are in charge of keeping this place safe, that food safe, flowing, keeping it efficient."

MORE NEWS: Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective

The pair, however, said that they could not do it without their team, stating that "that's what we got, a great team from management to our employment."

Between Robledo and Santamaria, they have about 30 years of food bank experience.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.