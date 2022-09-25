Second Florida rower dies after boating accident in Lake Fairview due to lightning

A child who spent days in the hospital fighting for his life following a rowing accident in Lake Fairview has reportedly died.

North Orlando Rowing, a non-profit rowing club, made the announcement Saturday on its Facebook page.

"It is with broken hearts that we share the passing of a second rower involved in last Thursday’s weather-related tragedy. The NOR community is devastated and continues to focus on supporting our affected families and our entire NOR team during this difficult time. We continue to cooperate with local authorities and USRowing as they investigate the incident. Until the investigation is complete, we are unable to provide further comment. We are beyond grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from around the world. Please continue to hold our families in your prayers," the statement read.

The news of the second rower's death comes days after the body of another rower involved in the accident was found.

Fire rescue officials said a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize. When the lightning struck, the boys were at rowing practice for North Orlando Rowing. Three other children were thrown from the boat but did not need to be transported.

They were all reportedly middle school-aged children.