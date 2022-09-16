Child still missing after lightning strikes near rowing practice at Orlando lake

A child remains missing on Friday after lighting reportedly struck near Lake Fairview in Orlando where a rowing club practice was taking place. One other person was sent to the hospital.

Rescue crews have been searching through the night with sonar technology to find the missing child.

Orlando Fire says an Orlando rowing club of middle school aged-students were out on Lake Fairview practicing at about 5:50 p.m. when lightning reportedly struck in the area and the boat capsized. Jenny DeSantis, a spokesperson for Orlando Fire, said five people were in a boat when it flipped over.

One person was taken to AdventHealth Orlando. FOX 35 is working to find out their condition.

At last check, the fire department's dive team is performing a rescue mission for the one child who is missing. Other agencies are helping in the search, working through the night and in the rain, but search teams say conditions on the water are not helping.

Officials have not released further details on the person they're looking for.

It is not known what team the rowing club is part of. However, a sign outside the building where much of the activity is, indicated the building was part of the College Park Lion's Club, home to the North Orlando Rowing team.

FOX 35 is also trying to get an update on the three other kids who were on the boat to see how they were doing. Check back for updates.

