SeaWorld Orlando's new roller coaster: What we know about Pipeline, and when it's planned to open

A new roller coaster called "Pipeline" is opening at SeaWorld Orlando next year, and it will be the world's first surf coaster.

Unlike most coasters, riders will be standing up in a surfing position, giving them the experience of wave jumping as they are launched at top speeds of 60 mph – as if they were actually surfing in the ocean.

They will each feel the rush of cutting waves as they move up to heights of 110 feet in the air and feel as if they are wiping out when the ride goes upsides down on a wave curl along the 2,950-feet of track.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Pipeline: The Surf Coaster (Photo via SeaWorld Orlando)

Riders will feel like they are hanging loose when their seats rise and fall to mimic the sensation of riding on a wave while sending them through several gnarly twists and turns, officials said in a news release.

Guests will ride along the surf coaster experience for one minute and 50 seconds. The projected height requirement for riders is 54".

Pipeline is set to open in Spring 2023 and annual pass members will get exclusive access to the ride through the "Passport to Thrills" program.

It will be the theme park's seventh roller coaster to date.