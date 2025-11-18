SeaWorld Orlando unveils SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep dark ride vehicle at IAAPA

The Brief SeaWorld Orlando has provided its first look at its upcoming attraction, SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep. The park, along with ride manufacturer Vekoma, unveiled the ride vehicle for the suspended dark ride at IAAPA Expo. The new ride is expected to open in 2026.



SeaWorld Orlando has shared a first look SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep, the suspended dark ride it plans to open in 2026.

The theme park revealed the ride vehicle for the new attraction Tuesday during the IAAPA Expo at the Orange County Convention Center.

‘First-of-its-kind’ dark ride

Dig deeper:

The vehicle, from Dutch ride manufacturer Vekoma, is designed to look like a submersible. The model on display at the expo is yellow with blue accents. The vehicle will be able to tilt in different directions.

SeaWorld first announced SEAQuest in September, describing it as a "first-of-its-kind" dark ride that will take riders on an adventure filled with "extraordinary creatures, sweeping environments, and powerful stories drawn for the heart of the ocean."

Image 1 of 7 ▼ SeaWorld Orlando unveiled the first look at SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep

SeaWorld has not yet announced a specific opening date for the new attraction.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

SEAQuest will be SeaWorld’s first suspended dark ride, a departure from the park’s usual output of coasters.

For the last few years, the park, dubbed the "coaster capital of Orlando," has had a steady lineup of new coasters, including Penguin Trek, the family-friendly launch coasters in 2024; Pipeline, its standing surf coaster in 2023 and Ice Breaker, a multi-launch coster in 2022.

What happens at IAAPA Expo

The IAAPA Expo, which runs through Nov. 21, features more than 1,100 exhibitors showcasing their products across the expo’s massive 500,000-square foot trade show floor.

The displays range from food, games, virtual reality and new attractions.

Some of the highlights include Sky Tour, a new zipline attraction from RCI Adventure; and Ubisoft All-Star VR, an arcade attraction from LAI Games that features haptics and D-BOX motion seats.

IAAPA—which stands for International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions— is a chance for industry professionals from around the world to network and for companies to showcase what’s new and emerging in the attractions' industry. Some of the products on display at the expo could make their way into the theme parks in and around Central Florida.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

"IAAPA Expo is where the global attractions industry comes together to share ideas, discover trends, and celebrate our shared passion for creating unforgettable guest experiences," said Rob McNicholas, executive vice president and vice president of IAAPA in a news release. "This year in Orlando, attendees can expect unmatched opportunities to learn, connect, and be inspired."