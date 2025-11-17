IAAPA Expo returns to Orlando with attractions industry reveals, technology

The Brief IAAPA Expo returns to the Orange County Convention Center this week. The annual convention features over 1,000 companies showcasing the latest industry technology and innovations. SeaWorld Orlando and Legoland Florida will share more details about their upcoming attractions.



Orlando, the "theme park capital of the world," is again hosting the IAAPA Expo, bringing thousands of theme park operators and attractions vendors to the Orange County Convention Center.

What happens at IAAPA Expo

The event, which runs through Nov. 21, features more than 1,100 exhibitors showcasing their products across the expo’s massive 500,000-square foot trade show floor.

The displays range from food, games, virtual reality and new attractions.

Some of the highlights include Sky Tour, a new zipline attraction from RCI Adventure; and Ubisoft All-Star VR, an arcade attraction from LAI Games that features haptics and D-BOX motion seats.

IAAPA—which stands for International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions— is a chance for industry professionals from around the world to network and for companies to showcase what’s new and emerging in the attractions industry. Some of the products on display at the expo could make their way into the theme parks in and around Central Florida.

"IAAPA Expo is where the global attractions industry comes together to share ideas, discover trends, and celebrate our shared passion for creating unforgettable guest experiences," said Rob McNicholas, executive vice president and vice president of IAAPA in a news release. "This year in Orlando, attendees can expect unmatched opportunities to learn, connect, and be inspired."

Central FLorida parks to showcase upcoming attractions

A few Central Florida theme parks will use the expo to show off their upcoming attractions.

SeaWorld Orlando is set to reveal details about its 2026 project, which includes coaster manufacturer Vekoma.

In September, SeaWorld announced its new attraction would be a suspended dark ride named SEAQuest: Legends of the Deep. The ride will have visitors boarding a submersible to "discover dazzling ecosystems, legendary sea life, and breathtaking stories of resilience and wonder." The park also shared concept art of the submersible ride vehicle.

Merlin Entertainments, the parent company of Legoland Florida, will also hold a news conference to share details about Galacticoaster. The upcoming indoor roller coaster will have riders board a Lego spacecraft on an "interstellar mission packed with thrills, immersive storytelling, and cosmic Lego fun."

The attraction is part of a $90 million expansion plan that also includes a similar coaster for Legoland California.