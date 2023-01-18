Expand / Collapse search

SeaWorld Orlando offering free beer to eligible park guests

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
SeaWorld Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Take a break from the multiple rides and sea-life attractions SeaWorld Orlando has to offer with a free beer. 

From now, through Jan. 31, the theme park will give away a complimentary 7-ounce ice-cold draft at its Waterway Grill Bar daily from 11 a.m. until one hour before the park closes.

Guests must be 21 years or older and must present a valid ID to receive the free beverage. 