SeaWorld Orlando offering free beer to eligible park guests

Take a break from the multiple rides and sea-life attractions SeaWorld Orlando has to offer with a free beer.

From now, through Jan. 31, the theme park will give away a complimentary 7-ounce ice-cold draft at its Waterway Grill Bar daily from 11 a.m. until one hour before the park closes.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Guests must be 21 years or older and must present a valid ID to receive the free beverage.