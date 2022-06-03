SeaWorld Orlando teases new coaster, set to debut in 2023

article

SeaWorld Orlando announced Friday that a new coaster is coming to the park. It would be the attraction’s seventh coaster and is anticipated that it will open in 2023. SeaWorld teased the ride’s theme with the hashtag "#HighSurfAdvisory."

"Guests are invited to get ready to feel the power of the Pacific right here in Florida, letting the waves propel them into a one-of-a-kind ocean adventure," the park said in a news release.

SeaWorld also shared images to accompany the announcement. SeaWorld said it will announce ride details over the coming months in anticipation of the ride’s opening next year.