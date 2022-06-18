SeaWorld Orlando expands Electric Ocean event to include concerts

SeaWorld Orlando will be adding a new feature to its immersive Electric Ocean event starting July 9.

The Nautilus Theater will host a series of concerts in addition to the Electric Ocean's lineup that takes place from May 27 to September 5.

Guests who attend will experience glowing lights, music, sea creatures and a dance party alongside food and concerts during the day and into the night.

The concerts are included in regular admission but are selling reserved seating for $9.99.

MORE NEWS: Wounded Warriors surf at New Smyrna Beach

The concerts will be held every Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Here is the listed lineup for the concerts:

July 9 – TBA

July 10 – Parmalee

July 16 – Fuel

July 17 – Chase Matthew

July 23 – Queensrÿche

July 24 – TBA

July 30 – TBA

July 31 – Blue Öyster Cult

August 6 – P.O.D.

August 7 – Jefferson Starship

For more information, visit SeaWorld Orlando.