SeaWorld Orlando expands Electric Ocean event to include concerts
ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando will be adding a new feature to its immersive Electric Ocean event starting July 9.
The Nautilus Theater will host a series of concerts in addition to the Electric Ocean's lineup that takes place from May 27 to September 5.
Guests who attend will experience glowing lights, music, sea creatures and a dance party alongside food and concerts during the day and into the night.
The concerts are included in regular admission but are selling reserved seating for $9.99.
The concerts will be held every Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m to 7 p.m.
Here is the listed lineup for the concerts:
- July 9 – TBA
- July 10 – Parmalee
- July 16 – Fuel
- July 17 – Chase Matthew
- July 23 – Queensrÿche
- July 24 – TBA
- July 30 – TBA
- July 31 – Blue Öyster Cult
- August 6 – P.O.D.
- August 7 – Jefferson Starship
