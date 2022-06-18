Expand / Collapse search

SeaWorld Orlando expands Electric Ocean event to include concerts

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 1:54PM
Orlando
FOX 35 Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld Orlando will be adding a new feature to its immersive Electric Ocean event starting July 9.

The Nautilus Theater will host a series of concerts in addition to the Electric Ocean's lineup that takes place from May 27 to September 5.

Guests who attend will experience glowing lights, music, sea creatures and a dance party alongside food and concerts during the day and into the night.

The concerts are included in regular admission but are selling reserved seating for $9.99.

The concerts will be held every Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m to 7 p.m.

Here is the listed lineup for the concerts:

  • July 9 – TBA
  • July 10 – Parmalee
  • July 16 – Fuel
  • July 17 – Chase Matthew
  • July 23 – Queensrÿche
  • July 24 – TBA
  • July 30 – TBA
  • July 31 – Blue Öyster Cult
  • August 6 – P.O.D.
  • August 7 – Jefferson Starship

For more information, visit SeaWorld Orlando.