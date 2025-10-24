How first responders can get free tickets to SeaWorld Orlando parks

article

The Brief SeaWorld is offering first responders across the U.S. free tickets to its Florida parks. First responders can get one free ticket to SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or Adventure Island. The tickets can be used through Dec. 31, but first responders must register online by Oct. 31.



First responders can get free tickets to SeaWorld’s Florida parks for a limited time.

The offer includes one free ticket to SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay or Adventure Island.

What we know:

The free tickets are available to first responders in the U.S. Roles that qualify for the offer include EMTs, firefighters and law enforcement officers. A full list of eligible roles is available here.

The deadline to snag the tickets is quickly approaching. To get the tickets, first responders must register online by Oct. 31. However, the tickets can be used through Dec. 31 and they don’t have blockout dates.

What they're saying:

SeaWorld says it’s offering the deal to show its appreciation for first responders.

"We are incredibly grateful for the round-the-clock work by first responders to help keep our community safe," SeaWorld said on its website.

What's next:

The free ticket offer comes as SeaWorld gets ready to kick off holiday festivities at the parks.

First responders who visit in the coming weeks will be able to experience SeaWorld Orlando’s Christmas Celebration, Aquatica Orlando’s new Illuminate event or Busch Gardens’ Christmas Town.