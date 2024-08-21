Search underway for driver after car found submerged in Orlando lake: officials
ORLANDO, Fla. - Crews are working to locate a driver after a car was found submerged in water Wednesday morning in Orlando.
A spokesperson for the City of Orlando Fire Department said they received a call around 6:30 a.m. about a vehicle spotted in Lake Fairview near Lee Road.
When crews arrived, they found the vehicle immersed and empty.
It is currently unknown whether the driver was still in the car when it went into the water. Dive teams are actively searching for the driver.
The Orlando Police Department is investigating.
