Search for suspect underway after DeLand man shot and killed, deputies say

A man died after being shot in DeLand on Saturday night, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

A 911 caller said they found 50-year-old Hector Hernandez Pasquale unconscious in the front yard of 808 S Massachusetts Avenue.

Deputies discovered Pasquale had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect in custody and detectives said they're "actively investigating and pursuing potential leads."

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 386-248-1777.