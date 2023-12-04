Orlando weather: Feels-like temperatures will be in the 30s across Central Florida this week

Today's high: 80 degrees | Tonight's low: 55 degrees

TODAY:

Expect a lot of cloud cover and warm temps on this Monday with a few spotty showers.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

BEACHES:

Mostly cloudy and mild conditions along the coast today. Highs should warm back into the low 80s with an offshore wind. There is a moderate rip current risk again today so swim carefully today.

THEME PARKS:

Muggy at the parks today with a high near 83 this afternoon. In terms of rain chances, it will likely be dry most of the day with the best chance of seeing a shower not until late afternoon (after 4 pm). With plenty of humidity, don't forget to stay hydrated!

OUTLOOK:

The week will start out mild on Monday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Cooler air arrives by Monday night bringing lows back into the 50s Tuesday morning. Another reinforcing shot of cooler and drier air arrives behind a front heading into midweek.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

By Wednesday we will see the return of highs in the 60s! We'll be in for a big drop Thursday morning with lows falling into the 40s. With a brisk wind, feels like temperatures may drop into the upper 30s to low 40s. Rain chances will hold off this week with the dry air in place.