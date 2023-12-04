64-year-old Florida mother shot by son in 'domestic' incident, Seminole County deputies say

A search is on for a man who reportedly shot his mother during a domestic incident in Midway Sunday night, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Main Street near Canaan Avenue and Washington Street.

Deputies believe the 64-year-old woman was shot in the arm by her son, a man who is about 50 years old. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect ran off before law enforcement arrived. A photo of the suspect was not immediately released.

Officials are working to learn the motive behind the shooting.