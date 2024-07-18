3-year-old boy with autism reported missing from Orlando resort

article

A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy with autism from an Orlando resort.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said Rakim "Tuda" Akbari, wandered away from a resort in the 8800 block of Palm Village Circle near State Road 535 and World Center Drive.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Photo shows Orange County deputies stationed behind resort 3-year-old boy went missing on July 17, 2024

He was last seen wearing white pajama pants and a maroon shirt.

If you see him, you're asked to call 911.