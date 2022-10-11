Search and rescue team of specialists from Alachua and Marion counties return from Ian recovery

article

A 27-member team comprised of search and rescue specialists from Alachua and Marion counties has returned following a two-week mission to assist in rescue and recovery efforts in Southwest Florida.

The Urban Search & Rescue (USAR) specialists are from Ocala Fire Rescue (8), Marion County Fire Rescue (10), and Gainesville Fire Rescue (8). A chaplain was also deployed to assist with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The team departed on Thursday, October 29, one day after Hurricane Ian made landfall.

"Thank you for working tirelessly to alleviate the devastation Hurricane Ian left behind," said Ocala Fire Chief Clint Welborn. "Your selflessness embodied the core values of the fire service during these trying times."