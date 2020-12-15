Seaplane crashes into Lake Hiawassee in Orange County

A man was taken to the hospital, Tuesday, after a seaplane crash.

The incident happened near the Lake Hiawassee seaplane base. Neighbors caught the crash on video.

The pilot was able to get out of the plane shortly after the crash, according to neighbors. Then a neighbor said he jumped on his paddleboard and paddled out to the pilot, who then held on to the paddleboard as he was towed to shore.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials said the pilot was the only person on board. They said he was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest coronavirus news.