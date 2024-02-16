Child on scooter hit by car near busy Orlando intersection, troopers say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A child on a scooter was struck by a vehicle in Orlando on Friday morning, according to troopers.

Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened just before 8:45 a.m. on Avalon Park Boulevard and Golden Isle Boulevard.

The juvenile pedestrian on the scooter was transported to a local hospital. They're reported to be in stable condition.

The southbound lanes of Avalon Park Boulevard are currently blocked, troopers said.

No other details were released at this time.

Troopers are on the scene, and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.