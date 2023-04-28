Expand / Collapse search

School shooting message in Florida school bathroom leads to 2 arrests

By FOX 35 News
Published 
Lake County
FOX 35 Orlando
article

The Lake County Sheriff's Office has charged two students at Tavares Middle School with making written threats and disrupting a school function. [Credit: Lake County Sheriff's Office]

ORLANDO, Fla. - Two students at a middle school in Florida have been arrested after authorities said a message threatening a school shooting was scrawled on a bathroom mirror.

The 13-year-old students were arrested on Thursday at Tavares Middle School after a school resource deputy was notified about the threat in one of the girls’ bathrooms.

The resource deputy said he quickly identified two girls believed to be responsible, one of whom admitted to writing the threat along with the other student, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. When deputies searched their backpacks, they said each had markers said to be used in the incident. 

The two girls were placed under arrest and transported to the Lake County Detention Center.