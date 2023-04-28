School shooting message in Florida school bathroom leads to 2 arrests

article

Two students at a middle school in Florida have been arrested after authorities said a message threatening a school shooting was scrawled on a bathroom mirror.

The 13-year-old students were arrested on Thursday at Tavares Middle School after a school resource deputy was notified about the threat in one of the girls’ bathrooms.

The resource deputy said he quickly identified two girls believed to be responsible, one of whom admitted to writing the threat along with the other student, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. When deputies searched their backpacks, they said each had markers said to be used in the incident.

The two girls were placed under arrest and transported to the Lake County Detention Center.