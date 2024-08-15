School bus catches fire along I-95 near Palm Bay Road in Brevard County

A school bus caught fire along Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Thursday morning, officials said.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. southbound on I-95 at the Palm Bay Road off-ramp, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Firefighters from the Brevard County Fire Rescue extinguished the blaze, and fortunately, no injuries have been reported, crews said.

Photos from the scene show large flames shooting from the rear of the bus and black smoke billowing into the air. Students were seen standing nearby.

FOX 35 News is working to learn which school the bus was en route to at the time of the fire.

Officials confirmed that it is not a Brevard County Public Schools bus.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.