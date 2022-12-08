Scam text message poses as package delivery notification

Have you received a suspicious text message notifying you of a delivery that you weren’t expecting? Don’t open it.

You may have received an odd text message that says a package that you’re expecting will be returned to sender if you don’t confirm a delivery time. In other cases, a link is provided so you can "track order."

Experts say don’t click it: it’s a scam.

The link is reportedly a way scammers steal your personal information or get you to pay a fake shipping fee.

If you receive this message, How-To-Geek recommends that you do not open the message or click on any links. They advise that you block the sender and delete the message.