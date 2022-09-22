Satellite images show Puerto Rico power outages before, after Hurricane Fiona

On Sunday afternoon, Hurricane Fiona crashed onto the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico leaving disastrous flooding and 90% of the island without power.

Satellite images, released Thursday morning by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) show an overhead look at what the island looked like before Fiona crashed down and after.

When Hurricane Fiona first touched down in Puerto Rico, it had maximum sustained winds estimated at 85 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane. The storm picked up to 90 mph maximum sustained winds after touching down in the Dominican Republic on Monday.

Much of Puerto Rico still appeared to be out of power as of Thursday morning according to the NOAA.