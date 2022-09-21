Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Gaston, 3 tropical waves being watched in the Atlantic: Impacts to Florida?

The National Hurricane Center is tracking Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston and three other tropical waves in the open Atlantic Ocean.

The FOX 35 Storm Team is keeping a close eye on the busy tropics and any potential impacts the systems could have on Florida.

Hurricane Fiona

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, the center of Hurricane Fiona, a major Cat. 4 storm is forecast to move away from the Turks and Caicos Wednesday and approach Bermuda late on Thursday, according to the NHC.

Fiona is moving toward the north near 8 mph, and that general motion is expected to continue through Wednesday evening.

Maximum sustained winds: 130 mph

Minimum central pressure: 937 mb

Watches and Warnings: A Tropical Storm Warning and a Hurricane Watch are both in effect for Bermuda.

Impacts to Florida: Fiona is sending ocean swell into our local beaches. The size of the swell will be increasing and rip current risk will be huge through the coming weekend.

Tropical Storm Gaston

Tropical Storm Gaston – which is located about 850 miles west of the Azores – has gotten stronger, the NHC said in its 8 a.m. advisory. The Azores, an area of Portugal, should monitor the progress of the system.

Maximum sustained winds: 65 mph

Minimum central pressure: 1000 mb

Watches and Warnings: There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Impacts to Florida: None.

Tropical wave Invest-98L – likely to become ‘Hermine’

Forecasters say tropical wave Invest-98L is likely to become Hermine, the eighth named storm of the 2022 season, as the system has a 90% chance of formation. The NHC said it's currently a couple hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands.

The disturbance is forecast to move west-northwestward across the southern Windward Islands Wednesday and then move toward the central Caribbean Sea later this week. Residents of the Windward Islands should closely monitor the progress of this system as heavy rainfall and gusty winds are affecting these islands.

Other tropical waves

Forecasters are keeping an eye on two other tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean.

The wave in the eastern tropical Atlantic is forecast to move off the west coast of Africa on Thursday. "Thereafter, environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for some development, and a tropical depression could form this weekend while the system moves slowly northward, between west Africa and the Cabo Verde Islands,"NHC said. There is a 50% chance of formation over the next five days.

In the east central Atlantic, a wave is located several hundred miles west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. There is a 30% chance of formation over the next five days.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to monitor each development in the tropics and will keep you informed with the latest information.