Cold records shattered in Orlando, Central Florida: Here's where

How cold was it Sunday morning in Orlando? Cold. And record-breaking cold.

In fact, the National Weather Service's Melbourn Office said the morning lows either broke or tied daily cold records at all of its sites, including Orlando. In some spots, it was the coldest temperature for the month of February.

Daily records were broken in Daytona Beach, Leesburg, Sanford, Orlando, Melbourne, Vero Beach, and Fort Pierce. In Daytona Beach, Sanford, Melbourne, and Vero Beach, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, will now be the coldest low for the month of February on record.

Daytona Beach

Old record: 30 in 1936

New record: 23 in 2026

Leeesburg

Old record: 30 in 1979

New record: 23 in 2026

Sanford

Old record: 30 in 1965

New record: 23 in 2026

Orlando

Old record: 28 in 1936

New record: 24 in 2026

Melbourne

Old record: 32 in 1966

New record: 25 in 2026

Vero Beach

Old record: 29 in 1966

New record: 26 in 2026

Fort Pierce

Old record: 32 in 1909

New record: 26 in 2026