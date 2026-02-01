Cold records shattered in Orlando, Central Florida: Here's where
ORLANDO, Fla. - How cold was it Sunday morning in Orlando? Cold. And record-breaking cold.
In fact, the National Weather Service's Melbourn Office said the morning lows either broke or tied daily cold records at all of its sites, including Orlando. In some spots, it was the coldest temperature for the month of February.
List: Cold records broken in Orlando
Daily records were broken in Daytona Beach, Leesburg, Sanford, Orlando, Melbourne, Vero Beach, and Fort Pierce. In Daytona Beach, Sanford, Melbourne, and Vero Beach, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, will now be the coldest low for the month of February on record.
Daytona Beach
Old record: 30 in 1936
New record: 23 in 2026
Leeesburg
Old record: 30 in 1979
New record: 23 in 2026
Sanford
Old record: 30 in 1965
New record: 23 in 2026
Orlando
Old record: 28 in 1936
New record: 24 in 2026
Melbourne
Old record: 32 in 1966
New record: 25 in 2026
Vero Beach
Old record: 29 in 1966
New record: 26 in 2026
Fort Pierce
Old record: 32 in 1909
New record: 26 in 2026
The Source: The National Weather Service