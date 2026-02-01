Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Southern Lake County, Seminole County, Osceola County, Coastal Volusia County, Inland Volusia County, Northern Lake County, Orange County
7
Cold Weather Advisory
from SUN 10:00 AM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Seminole County, Orange County, Inland Volusia County, Southern Lake County, Osceola County, Northern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County
Freeze Warning
until SUN 11:00 AM EST, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County, Coastal Volusia County, Seminole County, Inland Volusia County, Orange County, Osceola County
Cold Weather Advisory
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Sumter County, Inland Flagler County, Coastal Flagler County
Freeze Warning
from SUN 7:00 PM EST until MON 9:00 AM EST, Sumter County
Rip Current Statement
from SUN 2:20 AM EST until MON 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Volusia County

Cold records shattered in Orlando, Central Florida: Here's where

By
Published  February 1, 2026 10:02am EST
Orlando News
FOX 35 Orlando

The Brief

    • Cold records were broken or tied at all climate sites in the Orlando area, according to the National Weather Service. 
    • Orlando reached 24 degrees on Feb. 1, 2026, setting a new record. Previous record: 28 degrees in 1936.

ORLANDO, Fla. - How cold was it Sunday morning in Orlando? Cold. And record-breaking cold.

In fact, the National Weather Service's Melbourn Office said the morning lows either broke or tied daily cold records at all of its sites, including Orlando. In some spots, it was the coldest temperature for the month of February.

SHARE YOUR COLD WEATHER PHOTOS AND VIDEOS WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO

List: Cold records broken in Orlando

Daily records were broken in Daytona Beach, Leesburg, Sanford, Orlando, Melbourne, Vero Beach, and Fort Pierce. In Daytona Beach, Sanford, Melbourne, and Vero Beach, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, will now be the coldest low for the month of February on record.

Daytona Beach

Old record: 30 in 1936
New record: 23 in 2026

Leeesburg

Old record: 30 in 1979
New record: 23 in 2026

Sanford

Old record: 30 in 1965
New record: 23 in 2026

Orlando

Old record: 28 in 1936
New record: 24 in 2026

Melbourne

Old record: 32 in 1966
New record: 25 in 2026

Vero Beach

Old record: 29 in 1966
New record: 26 in 2026

Fort Pierce

Old record: 32 in 1909
New record: 26 in 2026

The Source: The National Weather Service

Orlando NewsWeatherWinter Weather