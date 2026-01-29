Pooch rescued from dogfighting operation as 'bait dog' ready for new home on the Space Coast

The Brief A Bully Breed named Teddy is looking for a fresh start and a "forever family." He was abused as a bait dog in South Florida before he was saved. He was found under a bush covered in wounds, bites and soars on his entire body.



When rescuers first found Teddy, his injuries told a story before anyone said a word.

Large patches of fur were missing, replaced by wounds, bites and cuts covering much of his body — signs that investigators say pointed to him being used as a bait dog in dogfighting operations.

The backstory:

When Teddy was first rescued, his physical condition told a silent, heartbreaking story. His fur was nearly gone, replaced by a map of sores, bites, and cuts that covered his entire body. Rescuers determined that Teddy had been used as a bait dog—an animal used to train other dogs to fight.

"He had so many bite wounds of so many different sizes and locations on his body, and they were at various stages of healing, so it looks like he had been used not only once but multiple times," said Meghan Wolfgram, founder of SwiftPaws, which is a pet enrichment company that sponsored Teddy when one of their employees stepped up to foster him.

The trauma he endured was severe. Wolfgram described the situation as "just completely horrible stuff that you can imagine."

Teddy's healing

The road to recovery wasn't easy. It took nearly seven months of dedicated care from rescuers in South Florida up to the Space Coast to help Teddy heal both physically and emotionally.

Today, the transformation is nothing short of a miracle. Teddy’s fur has finally grown back, and his wounds have healed. Despite his history, Teddy has a joyful spirit and a love for life. He’s very active and a fast learner who is highly food-motivated and enjoys keeping busy, especially on bike rides.

"He’d be great with an active family who wants to take him on trips and walks and hikes, and he seems to be great with other dogs," said Ashley Pedersen, who’s the founder of Space Coast Frenchie Rescue.

What's next:

Teddy is currently staying with a foster family. Now, the mission is to find him a permanent family who will cherish him.

"All we can do is help and take dogs that we can get better and adopt out," Pedersen said.

The rescue is committed to ensuring Teddy’s days of suffering are a distant memory.

How to help

What you can do:

If you think Teddy would be the perfect addition to your family, Space Coast Frenchie Rescue has a specific process to ensure their dogs go to the best possible homes.

To adopt Teddy or any other rescue dog, you must fill out an application through their website. The rescue takes the following steps to ensure a perfect match:

Application Review: The team reviews your history and lifestyle.

Reference Checks: This includes verifying that current pets are up-to-date on vaccines.

Home Visit: A representative will visit your home either in person or virtually to ensure it is a safe environment.

Meet and Greet: You’ll have the chance to meet the dog to see if the chemistry is right.

"We'll do a home visit. We check references. If they have current pets, we want to make sure they are up-to-date on vaccines because that's really important. Meet the dog, see how things go and go from there," Pedersen explained.

How to apply

You can start the process by visiting SpaceCoastFrenchieRescue.org or by reaching out to them on their Facebook page.

If you aren't in a position to adopt, you can still support Teddy and dogs like him by donating to the rescue or applying to become a foster parent.