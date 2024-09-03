Sarah Boone, new attorney to appear in court Tuesday ahead of suitcase murder trial

Sarah Boone, the woman accused of zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase and leaving him to die in 2020, is set to appear in court on Tuesday morning with her new attorney.

The court hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. in Orange County.

Boone has already been through eight attorneys and even represented herself for a few weeks. This new attorney has filed a new motion to extend the trial date by three weeks to work on her case. The judge on Tuesday will either approve or deny the attorney's motion to extend Boone's current trial date of Oct. 9.

That new motion includes the need to review potential exculpatory evidence stored on Boone's cellphone, which is currently in the possession of the Orange County Sheriff's Office, according to court documents. This evidence includes photos, videos, calendars, text messages, notes and contact information for witnesses that could support Boone's battered spouse syndrome defense.

She was arrested in February 2020 after detectives said her boyfriend died after being zipped into a suitcase and left inside for hours at their Winter Park home. Investigators said Boone told them that she and her boyfriend had been drinking wine and playing hide-and-seek when she claimed she went upstairs and passed out in her bed.

Prosecutors have said there were two videos on Boone's phone, recorded three hours apart, that show her filming her boyfriend as he tried to get out of the suitcase as he repeatedly yelled out Boone's name. Investigators said she reportedly unzipped the suitcase the next morning, found her boyfriend unresponsive and called 911.