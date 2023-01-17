Sarah Boone: Florida woman accused of murder after boyfriend dies in suitcase to have pretrial hearing Tuesday

article

Sarah Boone, a Central Florida woman facing a second-degree murder charge after her boyfriend died in a suitcase in 2020, will appear for a pretrial hearing Tuesday morning.

On Feb. 25, 2020, Boone, then 42, was arrested by Orange County deputies after detectives said 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr. died after being zipped into a suitcase and left inside for hours. The incident reportedly happened at the couple's Winter Park home, near Aloma Avenue and Goldenrod Road.

According to investigators, Boone told them that she and Torres had been drinking wine and playing hide-and-seek, when she claimed she went upstairs and passed out in her bed.

She said she woke up hours later to her cellphone ringing multiple times. She then reportedly realized her boyfriend was possibly still inside the suitcase, and when she unzipped it, she found Torres unresponsive and not breathing. Boone called 911 and deputies arrived to find Torres dead.

Authorities said they found videos on Boone's phone showing her recording Torres trying to get out of the suitcase.

Tuesday's hearing begins at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.