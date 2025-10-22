Sanford Porchfest canceled for 2026: 'This is not goodbye'

The Brief Sanford Porchfest has been canceled for 2026. Organizers say the decision to not hold the event was "incredibly difficult." They promise it's not "goodbye" and the event will return in 2027.



Sanford Porchfest, the annual community music festival in downtown Sanford, will hit pause in 2026, organizers have announced.

The free event, which highlights local musicians and artists, was set to take place on the fourth Saturday in February.

What we know:

Organizers announced the cancellation of the event on social media. In a statement, they said the decision to not hold the event next year was "incredibly difficult."

"Unfortunately, delays in finalizing logistics with the necessary parties and the need for a unified plan to sustain the festival's future have made it impossible to move forward and deliver the level of magic as we've grown to expect," organizers said.

‘This is not goodbye’

What they're saying:

Although Sanford Porchfest is taking a break next year, organizers have promised the event will return in 2027.

"But please know... this is not goodbye. Sometimes you must hit pause. Sanford Porchfest Music Festival will return in February of 2027, 10 years since our first event, ready to once again fill our streets and hearts with music, joy, and togetherness."

The City of Sanford also released a statement, saying it's disappointed the event will not take place.

"The City of Sanford is disappointed that the 2026 Sanford Porchfest will not take place. This beloved February tradition has been a fan-favorite of the region, bringing our community together through the power of live music. We understand the difficulty of organizing such a large event and respect the organizers’ decision. We congratulate them on the tremendous success they have achieved across the past 8 years and look forward to working with them to bring Porchfest back in 2027. The City remains committed to supporting live music events that celebrate the creativity and spirit of Sanford."