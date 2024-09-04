Sanford police searching for man who allegedly stole entire cart full of merchandise from Walmart
SANFORD, Fla. - Police in Sanford are searching for a man who allegedly stole a cart full of merchandise from Walmart last month.
The incident happened at the Walmart located at 3653 S. Orlando Drive on Aug. 21.
Police shared a surveillance photo of a man with tattoos wearing red shorts, a black shirt and black hat.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sanford Police Department.
