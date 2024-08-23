Ocala Walmart thief wanted for snatching Louis Vuitton wallet out of customer's purse: deputies

Stream FOX 35:

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for a woman accused of stealing a Louis Vuitton wallet out of a Walmart shopper's purse earlier this week.

The alleged theft happened Monday at around 11:40 a.m. at the Walmart on Bahia Avenue in Ocala.

The theft victim was distracted in the produce section for a moment, and that's when the woman snatched the designer wallet out of their purse, according to deputies.

"The victim advised that she followed the woman to the exit and noticed a wallet-shaped bulge in the suspect’s shirt," the Marion County Sheriff's Office said, adding that the thief then ran out of the store and drove off in a black Hyundai SUV.

The Marion County Sheriffs Office is searching for the woman in this photo who is accused of stealing a Louis Vuitton wallet out of a Walmart shoppers purse on Aug. 19, 2024. (Photo: Marion County Sheriffs Office)

Detectives said they were able to identify the man listed as the vehicle's registered owner, but not the woman from the Walmart theft.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Marion County Sheriff's Office at 352-732-9111 or Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

