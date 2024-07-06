Sanford nightclub facing another lawsuit after pool party shooting that injured 10

A second lawsuit has been filed against Cabana Live in Sanford after a shooting left 10 people hurt back in April.

The lawsuit was filed on July 1 by a person who was shot at Cabana Live on April 28 while attending a pool party at the venue. The suit alleges Cabana Live was negligent in several ways such as failing to prevent crime at the venue, failing to provide "reasonable security," and failing to obtain records and documentation of crime and criminal incidents that previously happened at the club.

According to the suit, the victim suffered physical handicap disability, disfigurement, and mental anguish and has "suffered the loss of the capacity for the enjoyment of life."

The man's lawyers are requesting. monetary damages over $50,000.

The April 28 shooting happened during a late-night pool party that was organized by private promoters.

Surveillance video released by authorities appears to show an argument, followed by a 16-year-old pulling out a gun and then firing several rounds, Sheriff Dennis Lemma told reporters at a press conference. A second person on the other side of the venue also appeared to fire, possibly in self-defense or response to the initial shooting, he said.

The 16-year-old was arrested and booked into juvenile detention on several charges, including attempted homicide. It's unclear if he will be charged as an adult.

Deputies want to talk to the second person, though that person has not been named a person of interest or a suspect.

Ten people were hurt, including Houston Texans football player Tank Dell. He has since been released from the hospital, the team said in a statement to X.

Deputies said a security guard tackled the teen gunman almost immediately after shots were fired, sending people scrambling in all directions. All those hurt were said to have minor injuries. No one died in the shooting.