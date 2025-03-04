Sanford man allegedly preyed on young girls walking to school; officials search for more victims

The Brief Officials said they recently arrested a Sanford man who allegedly made vulgar sexual comments towards young girls walking near their school. Records show the man has been identified as 30-year-old Edward Alexander Henry. Police believe there may be more victims and are asking the public for help in gathering additional information. Henry currently remains in the Seminole County Jail.



What led to Edward Alexander Henry's arrest?

The backstory:

In the evening hours of Feb. 26, the Sanford Police Department said it responded to two separate calls for service regarding similar incidents, which were both reported by separate and unrelated female children.

Police said the girls shared similar accounts of vulgar comments made by a man. They also reported that the incidents took place in nearby locations, and they recognized the same vehicle that the man was driving.

Through an investigation, officials said they were able to identify the man as Henry, and he was arrested on March 3.

Records show Henry is being charged with two counts of lewd lascivious behavior or lascivious battery with a victim aged 12 to 16, as well as two counts of public order crimes criminal solicitation felony second degree.

What they're saying:

"I cannot commend these young women enough (for) coming forward and being the catalyst that put this disgusting predator behind bars," Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said. "Our children should be able to walk to and from school without fear of encountering such vulgar and sickening individuals. Their bravery got this predator off our streets and behind bars where he deserves to be."

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information on the crimes, or anyone who may have experienced a similar crime, to contact the Sanford Police Department or Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. Calls made to Crimeline will remain anonymous.

