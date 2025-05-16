Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood joins high-speed pursuit of suspect fleeing traffic stop

The Brief A suspect fled a traffic stop in New Smyrna Beach, leading to a high-speed chase on I-95. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who happened to be nearby, joined the pursuit. The suspect, with a lengthy criminal record, was eventually captured and faces more charges.



What we know:

What we don't know:

Details about what triggered the initial traffic stop, the suspect’s identity, and the specific new charges have not been disclosed.

Timeline:

The chase began yesterday during a routine traffic stop, escalated when the suspect sped onto the interstate, and ended with his capture after Sheriff Chitwood joined the pursuit.

What they're saying:

A suspect fleeing from a traffic stop in New Smyrna Beach unknowingly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase—tailed by none other than Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood himself.

Deputies say the pursuit began when the driver sped away from a stop and headed south on I-95 toward Brevard County. Sheriff Chitwood, who happened to be nearby, joined the chase.

"I had just filled up my gas tank, so I told him, ‘We can go to Miami if you want,’" Chitwood said. "Eventually, we’re going to get you."

The suspect, who authorities say has a long criminal history, was eventually captured and now faces additional charges.

