Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood joins high-speed pursuit of suspect fleeing traffic stop
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A suspect fleeing from a traffic stop in New Smyrna Beach unknowingly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase — tailed by none other than Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, himself.
What we know:
A suspect fled from a traffic stop in New Smyrna Beach, leading to a high-speed chase on I-95 south toward Brevard County. Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood, who was nearby, joined the pursuit. The suspect, with a lengthy criminal record, was eventually caught and faces new charges.
What we don't know:
Details about what triggered the initial traffic stop, the suspect’s identity, and the specific new charges have not been disclosed.
Timeline:
The chase began yesterday during a routine traffic stop, escalated when the suspect sped onto the interstate, and ended with his capture after Sheriff Chitwood joined the pursuit.
What they're saying:
A suspect fleeing from a traffic stop in New Smyrna Beach unknowingly led law enforcement on a high-speed chase—tailed by none other than Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood himself.
Deputies say the pursuit began when the driver sped away from a stop and headed south on I-95 toward Brevard County. Sheriff Chitwood, who happened to be nearby, joined the chase.
"I had just filled up my gas tank, so I told him, ‘We can go to Miami if you want,’" Chitwood said. "Eventually, we’re going to get you."
The suspect, who authorities say has a long criminal history, was eventually captured and now faces additional charges.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office and Sheriff Mike Chitwood.