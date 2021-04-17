Expand / Collapse search

Safety protocols in place for Orlando City home opener

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 21 mins ago
Sports
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando City’s home opener sold out for Saturday

Exploria Stadium has several safety protocols in place for fans attending Saturday's game.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City returns to action on Saturday and will kick off its 2021 Major League Soccer season against Atlanta United FC. 

Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando. 

The game is sold out. The stadium is only filled to 25% capacity.

Fans attending the game should be aware of safety protocols in place amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Temperature checks
  • Hand sanitizer will be provided
  • All fans must wear a mask
  • No bags
  • No interaction with coaches or players

The only exception to the mask-wearing rule is if you are sitting down and eating.