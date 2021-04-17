Safety protocols in place for Orlando City home opener
ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando City returns to action on Saturday and will kick off its 2021 Major League Soccer season against Atlanta United FC.
Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando.
The game is sold out. The stadium is only filled to 25% capacity.
Fans attending the game should be aware of safety protocols in place amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
- Temperature checks
- Hand sanitizer will be provided
- All fans must wear a mask
- No bags
- No interaction with coaches or players
The only exception to the mask-wearing rule is if you are sitting down and eating.