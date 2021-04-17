Safety protocols in place for Orlando City home opener

Orlando City returns to action on Saturday and will kick off its 2021 Major League Soccer season against Atlanta United FC.

Kick-off is set for 3 p.m. at Exploria Stadium in downtown Orlando.

The game is sold out. The stadium is only filled to 25% capacity.

Fans attending the game should be aware of safety protocols in place amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Temperature checks

Hand sanitizer will be provided

All fans must wear a mask

No bags

No interaction with coaches or players

The only exception to the mask-wearing rule is if you are sitting down and eating.