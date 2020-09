A new piece of wearable technology is available now. It's like a Fitbit or Apple Watch with a COVID-19 twist. It will let you know if someone gets closer than six feet.

Wearing a mask is easy, but social distancing can be hard. That's where the Safe Spacer comes in.

The new wearable technology, worn on your wrist, a belt, or in a lanyard around your neck, lets you know when you've come within six feet of someone.