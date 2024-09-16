Russian national living in Florida illegally exported drone technology to benefit Russian military: DOJ
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Russian national residing in Sarasota, Florida, is accused of smuggling, money laundering, and defrauding the United States by exporting microelectronic components with military applications to Russia.
Denis Postovoy, 44, was arrested on charges of conspiring to violate U.S. export control laws.
According to an indictment, Postovoy began his illicit activities in February 2022, after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, by acquiring U.S.-made microelectronics used in drones and exporting them to Russia without proper licenses.
Postovoy allegedly operated through a network of companies in Russia, Hong Kong, and other locations, purchasing the components from U.S. distributors and using intermediary destinations to conceal the final destination of the shipments.
U.S. authorities said that the scheme aimed to strengthen Russia’s military capabilities.
Postovoy's companies, including Hong Kong-based WowCube HK Limited and Russia’s Vector Group, are said to have played a key role in the scheme by submitting false documentation and transshipping goods through countries like Switzerland and Hong Kong.
Payments were allegedly funneled through foreign bank accounts, including those in Russia and Hong Kong, to U.S. suppliers of the microelectronics.
Postovoy's arrest is part of a broader effort coordinated by the Disruptive Technology Strike Force, a joint initiative of the Departments of Justice and Commerce to prevent hostile regimes from acquiring sensitive technologies.
