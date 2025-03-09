Russell Henley wins Arnold Palmer tournament, climbs to No. 7 in world rankings

article

What we know:

35-year-old American professional golfer Russell Henley has won the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill golf tournament. This will be the biggest win thus far in Henley's career.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill golf tournament is the fourth signature event of the season.

Bay Hill Club and Lodge is part of the Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan area.

Henley secured his fifth PGA Tour victory with an 11-under 277 finish, earning $4 million from the $20 million purse.

Competing against one of the strongest fields of his career, he showcased the consistency that has defined his game over the past three years.

With this win, he climbs to No. 7 in the world rankings, solidifying his status as a top-10 player.