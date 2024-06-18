Shaniqua Rose projected to win runoff election to fill suspended Orlando commissioner's seat

Voters in Orlando's District 5 went to the polls on Tuesday for a special runoff election to fill the seat formerly held by suspended Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill.

Shaniqua "Shan" Rose and Travaris McCurdy advanced from a field of seven candidates who were running for her seat in an April election. With 100% of all precincts reporting, Rose is the projected winner and was leading with 54% of the vote.

Approximately 1,880 people voted in the election, with 191 early votes, over 1,100 mail-in ballots, and 576 votes cast on Tuesday at the polls.

Hill is currently accused of defrauding a 96-year-old woman out of $100,000 and faces seven criminal charges.