'Running for Heroes': Boy honors fallen Orlando Officer Kevin Valencia

A Central Florida boy honored fallen Orlando Police Officer Kevin Valencia on Sunday.

Officer Valencia passed away about one week ago. He was shot while on duty during a standoff in 2018 and was critically injured.

Zechariah Cartledge started the 'Running for Heroes' mission to raise awareness for fallen officers killed in the line of duty. On Sunday, he ran for Officer Valencia in Winter Springs.

"When I heard that Officer Valencia wasn't doing well and he, unfortunately, passed away it was definitely heartbreaking for me and my whole family," the boy told FOX 35.

Zechariah has run 850 miles in the last two years and donated more than $100,000 to injured first responders.

Funeral services for Officer Valencia will be held on Wednesday at First Baptist Orlando.

