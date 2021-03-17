Funeral procession held for fallen Orlando officer Kevin Valencia

The Orlando Police Department escorted the body of fallen Officer Kevin Valencia to a funeral home Wednesday morning.

The procession began at 10 a.m. from the District 5 Medical Examiner’s Office on Pine Street in Leesburg. It ended at the Baldwin-Fairchild Funeral Home at the Chapel Hill Cemetery in Union Park with officers saluting the husband and father of two sons.

The drive, which involved OPD motorcycles and vehicles, lasted around an hour.

Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon announced the passing of Officer Kevin Valencia on Monday.

"Officer Valencia risked his life for people he didn't even know -- a risk that many in the law enforcement profession take without question," Chief Rolon said.

On July 11, 2018, Valencia was nearly killed by a domestic violence suspect. He responded to the Westbrook Apartment Complex, near Universal Studios, where a convicted felon was holed up with four children who he eventually killed. Officer Valencia was shot in the head during the incident.

Valencia was left in a coma and eventually moved to a recovering facility in Atlanta for treatment. However, he was brought back to Central Florida in 2019.

Valencia officially retired on Oct. 20, 2020, from the department. He was awarded a Purple Heart.

A wreath-laying event was held Tuesday outside the Orlando Police Department headquarters.

"You can pay your respects to Officer Kevin Valencia outside OPD headquarters where a wreath is displayed in front of the police vehicle in his honor."

