Royal Caribbean cancels sailings through end of year

Royal Caribbean is canceling its sailing through the end of the year.

The cruise line tweeted that "Global sailings will be suspended through December 31, 2020, with some exceptions."

On the cruise line's website, it said the exception was Quantum of the Seas and that there are plans to resume sailings of the global fleet on Jan. 1.

The website said the following circumstances have extended the suspension for the following ships and sailings:

• Odyssey of the Seas sailings from November 5th, 2020 through April 17th, 2021 will be canceled. Given the closure of shipyards along with the disruption to the supply chain caused by this pandemic, we’ll need additional time to complete the Odyssey of the Seas’ scheduled construction.

• Liberty of the Seas’ amplification has been postponed to a later date, and the ship will now sail to Galveston earlier than planned. Regrettably, only one ship can dock at the Galveston pier at a time, so we have to cancel our February 14, 2021 Jewel of the Seas cruise.

Norwegian cruises also said it is suspending cruises through the end of the year.

"With COVID-19 continuing to impact communities and ports around the globe, we have extended our voluntary temporary suspension of all voyages through December 2020 and previously on cruises on Norwegian Star, Norwegian Spirit, and Norwegian Dawn through March 2021," Norwegian's website said.

On Oct. 31, the Centers for Disease Control's No-Sail Order expired.

The health agency issued guidelines and steps for cruise lines to follow in order to resume voyages.

However, many cruise lines have decided not to set sail just yet.