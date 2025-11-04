Rose fends off re-election bid by Hill; Keen defeats Gray; Chapin, Tanna head to runoff

Orlando voters in one district chose to stick with an interim commissioner who won a special election last year, while those in another booted an incumbent who has held the position for over a decade.

A third district is up for grabs following the retirement of another commissioner and that race heads to a runoff election next month.

Shan Rose wins District 5 seat

What we know:

Voters in Orlando’s District 5 have re-elected City Commissioner Shaniqua "Shan" Rose, who secured just over 52% of the vote Tuesday, narrowly avoiding a runoff in one of Central Florida’s closely watched local races.

Former Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill received 33% of the vote, while challenger Lawanna Gelser finished with 15%, according to unofficial results.

Speaking to supporters gathered at a local coffee shop in District 5, Rose expressed gratitude for the community’s trust.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to serve District 5 for another four years," Rose said. "I’m grateful for the residents for believing in me, trusting me with another four more years… the businesses, and everyone who decided to stand behind me."

Rose, who first took office following a special election last year, highlighted progress made under her leadership, including a 27% drop in crime and improvements to sidewalks and infrastructure. She said her next term will focus on strengthening downtown Orlando’s identity, supporting local businesses, and ensuring all residents feel represented.

Rose also praised the city’s recent Halloween weekend, which she said was one of the safest in years.

"I’m thankful for those who continue to invest in downtown," she said.

Looking ahead, Rose said she plans to continue supporting affordable housing projects, small business incentives, and economic growth in the district.

"I’ll keep living in my three P’s — purpose, presence, and putting the people of District 5 first," she said.

Hill, who was arrested in March 2024 on elderly exploitation and fraud charges, was suspended from office by Governor Ron DeSantis a month later.

That case is still progressing through the court system.

Chapin, Tanna head to District 3 runoff

When longtime Commissioner Robert Stuart announced he would not seek re-election, that sparked a competitive race for Orlando's District 3, which includes College Park, Avalon Park and parts of Baldwin Park.

A field of five has been pared down to two candidates, Roger Chapin and Mira Tanna, who are now headed for a Dec. 9 runoff election. Chapin, the son of former Orange County Mayor Linda Chapin, was endorsed by Stuart and Mayor Buddy Dyer. Tanna was endorsed by high-profile figures such as Rep. Anna Eskami.

Tom Keen wins District 1 seat

Former State Rep. Tom Keen pulled off a big upset of the night in the defeat of incumbent Commissioner Jim Gray.

While the race is non-partisan, it has become politically charged in recent weeks after mailers were sent out by the Republican Party of Florida urging voters to support Gray.

That sparked backlash from some, such as State Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, who enforsed Keen.

