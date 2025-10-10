Ronald Exantus updates: Kentucky felon jailed in Florida, days after early release

The Brief Ronald Exantus, a Kentucky man who was released from prison on supervised parole on Oct. 6, has been arrested in Florida. The Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested Exantus because he failed to register as a convicted felon within 48 hours after moving to Florida. Exantus was accused of killing a 6-year-old boy, Logan Tipton, and stabbing and assaulting Logan's 2 sisters and his father. Exantus was convicted of assaulting Logan's sisters and dad and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He was found not guilty by reason of insanity in Logan's death. His release has sparked heartbreak and outrage in Kentucky and across the U.S.



The Marion County Sheriff's Office shared new details on Friday morning about Ronald Exantus' arrest in Florida. Exantus was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 9, at a home in Marion County, Florida, for failing to register as a convicted felon within 48 hours after arriving in the state.

His arrest comes days after he was released from the Kentucky Department of Corrections on supervised parole, serving roughly half of his 20-year prison sentence, officials said. He was charged in the stabbing death of 6-year-old Logan Tipton, and found not guilty by reason of insanity. He was, however, convicted of assaulting Logan's two sisters and dad, leading to the two-decade prison sentence.

His release has sparked outrage and shock in Kentucky and across the United States.

Watch: Marion County Lt. Paul Bloom press conference on Ronald Exantus arrest

Where was Ronald Exantus found in Florida?

According to Lt. Bloom, the Marion County Sheriff's Office received information that Ronald Exantus may have moved to Florida after his prison release. They determined that he was living with family at a home in Marion County, not far from Sunrise Elementary School.

"This week, Wednesday night, we received information that he may have moved to Florida. That was a concern to us, and more specifically, to Marion County. Our intelligence unit began immediately investigating this, looking into it, and determined, yes, in fact, he was living here," Lt. Bloom said.

"Beyond that, the more shocking and disturbing point of this, was that he had set up residence immediately next to an elementary school. When I say immediately next to it, there is a fence between his house and the elementary school," he said.

"We put detectives between his house and the school to make sure nothing bad happened, and we're not taking any chances," he said. Lt. Bloom added that

Bodycam video of Ronald Exantus' arrest

The Marion County Sheriff's Office has released the bodycam of Ronald Exantus' arrest.

Lt. Bloom: Our hope is that he's returned to Kentucky

"Our hope here is that he's sent right back to Kentucky, where he came from as a violation of his probation and taken off our streets," Lt. Bloom said.

Logan Tipton's dad: ‘Opened up a lot of scars and wounds’

FOX 35's Garrett Wymer covered the case against Ronald Exantus when he worked as a reporter in Kentucky. He talked with Logan Tipton's dad, Dean, on Friday morning about his reaction to Exantus' release and arrest.

Timeline

- Dec. 7, 2015: Logan Tipton, 6, is stabbed to death inside his home. His sisters and dad were also attacked during the home invasion, reports say.

- Oct. 1: Ronald Exantus released from Kentucky Department of Corrections on supervised release, serving roughly half of a 20-year prison sentence.

- Oct. 3: Ronald Exantus receives Florida driver's license registered to a home in Ocala, Florida.

- Oct. 6: Ronald Exantus visited the Florida Department of Corrections "West" Office. He was told to register with the Marion County Sheriff's Office within 48 hours.

- Oct. 8: Marion County Sheriff's Office receives information that Ronald Exantus may be in Florida.

- Oct. 9: Ronald Exantus is arrested by the Marion County Sherriff's Office for failing to register as a convicted felon within 48 hours under Florida law.