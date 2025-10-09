Convicted killer from Kentucky arrested in Marion County after failing to register as felon

The Brief A convicted killer from Kentucky was arrested in Marion County for failing to register as a felon. Deputies found 42-year-old Ronald Exantus living next to an elementary school after moving from Kentucky. Sheriff Billy Woods called his presence near children "repulsive" and praised his deputies for the swift arrest.



A convicted killer who served less than half of a 20-year prison sentence in Kentucky for the death of a child was arrested in Marion County after deputies discovered he had failed to register as a felon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Ronald Exantus recently moved to Florida, investigators said, and was living in a home next to an elementary school.

What we know:

A convicted killer from Kentucky was arrested in Marion County after failing to register as a felon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the man as 42-year-old Ronald Exantus, who recently moved from Kentucky to a home on Southwest 43rd Terrace in Marion Oaks. The home was located next to Sunrise Elementary School and only a few blocks from Horizon Academy.

Exantus was taken into custody Wednesday after investigators confirmed his location and learned he had not registered within 48 hours, as required by Florida law.

Ronald Exantus

The backstory:

Exantus was convicted in 2015 for the brutal killing of 6-year-old Logan Tipton in Versailles, Kentucky, a crime that shocked the community. He received a 20-year prison sentence but was released on parole after serving less than half of it.

His early release and subsequent move to Florida reignited concerns about how parolees are monitored once they leave prison and cross state lines.

What they're saying:

Marion County officials emphasized the seriousness of Exantus living near schools.

"I am proud of the quick response by my deputies and the interagency teamwork that helped locate and arrest this disgusting individual," Sheriff Billy Woods said in a statement. "The fact that he was living right next to an elementary school is even more repulsive. I have no tolerance for this type of dangerous person flaunting our laws."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said how long Exantus had been in Marion County before his arrest or whether he faces additional charges beyond failing to register. It is also unclear if Kentucky parole officials were aware of his relocation to Florida.

Timeline:

The fatal stabbing occurred in 2015, and Exantus served roughly eight years before being released on parole. He reportedly moved to Florida in 2025 and was arrested Wednesday after deputies tracked him to his Marion Oaks residence.