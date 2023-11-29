The Rolling Stones' first-ever spirit to be produced in Florida: 'We make the rum, they make the music'

article

The Rolling Stones announced earlier this month they plan to introduce their first-ever spirit in 2024 – and now, we're learning a little bit more about where the new rum will hail from.

Crossfire Hurricane, a nod to the legendary rockers' opening lyric of "Jumpin' Jack Flash," is set to hit liquor store shelves early next year. The collab between the band, Universal Music Group and Socio Ventures is "rooted in rock & roll" and "encapsulates the edgy and timeless spirit of the band," according to a press release.

"This precisely blended liquid includes rum aged for up to five years in charred oak barrels, giving it a golden hue and imparting a depth of complexity and character that makes it ideal to sip on its own or stand out in a wide variety of cocktails,"the press release continued.

Photo: Crossfire Hurricane Rum

The entire rum bottling process will be carried out in Florida. The Point Distillery in Pasco County will set the bottling line up for production, fill the bottles, package and label them, and seal them.

"As the Rolling Stones say, the consumer can now ‘take your tongue for a ride with Crossfire Hurricane’. We make the Rum they make the music," The Point Distillery CEO Spencer Wolf said in a press release.

The Point Distillery, which opened in 2018, was recently expanded to add new bottling lines, according to the Pasco Economic Development Council.

Photo: Pasco Economic Development Council

"Pasco County is proud to share in the success of such a top-notch company that’s truly premier in the industry," said Pasco Board of County Commissioners Chair Jack Mariano. "The Point Distillery is now exporting products around the U.S. and the world – with more than 30 full-time employees. Our board has provided the company with approximately $239 thousand in repayable equipment purchase loans over the past several years, which is a great example of how Pasco County supports redevelopment and thriving small businesses."

Crossfire Hurricane is available for order at this link.