Roberto Clemente mural comes alive at middle school renamed in his honor

A Central Florida school has a new name and a new mural to go with it.

With every brushstroke, the mural depicting Puerto Rican Baseball Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente comes alive. It is artist Neysa Millán's latest project for the newly named Roberto Clemente Middle School.

It's a highly populated Hispanic community, so to give him some Hispanic figure they could look up to that did all these wonderful things, you know, it's great!" she said.

She wanted to inspire students, so she used real pictures as a guide to paint the famed Pittsburgh Pirates player as a family man and reaching his 3,000th hit milestone.

"The kids get dropped off here at the buses, so every morning they're probably gonna look at that, and they see all these different images and the quote," Millán explained.

Last year, the Orange County School Board voted to rename Stonewall Jackson Middle School after the community pushed to have the Confederate general's moniker removed.

Millán hopes to finish the mural on Friday.

