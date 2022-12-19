Robert De Niro's NYC home broken into, woman tries to steal Christmas gifts

article

A woman broke into a Manhattan townhome that Robert De Niro is renting early Monday and was reportedly bagging up presents under the Christmas tree when police arrested her.

The 30-year-old woman broke into the 79-year-old actor's rental on the Upper East Side around 2:45 a.m.

NYPD officers had reportedly been following her as she got into his home on 65th Street between Lexington Avenue and Park Avenue through the basement. They would not confirm that it was De Niro's home but the Post, citing sources, reported that he is staying there.

Officers went inside and caught her stealing the items and placed her under arrest.

De Niro was reportedly home at the time but was not aware of the intruder when the NYPD officers burst in to grab her.

Stan Rosenfield, a publicist for Mr. De Niro, confirmed the attempted robbery to the New York Times but would not comment further.

The suspect has "numerous" burglary arrests. New charges against her were unavailable.

Police officers escorted a handcuffed woman from the 19th Precinct station house to a marked NYPD SUV on Monday afternoon. A reporter asked the woman if she had anything to say for herself and if she went to De Niro's house.

"I didn't murder anybody," the woman said. "I didn't go to Robert De Niro's house."