Miley Cyrus to return for 'Hannah Montana' 20th anniversary special on Disney+

"Hannah Montana" fans, get ready to celebrate the best of both worlds.

The hit Disney Channel series will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a special on Disney+, Disney and Miley Cyrus announced Thursday.

When will the 'Hannah Montana' special debut?

The "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" will debut March 24—exactly 20 years after the series first aired on March 24, 2006.

"Hannah Montana will always be a part of who I am," Cyrus said. "What started as a TV show became a shared experience that shaped my life and the lives of so many fans, and I'll always be thankful for that connection," Cyrus said in a statement. "The fact that it still means so much to people all these years later is something I'm very proud of. This 'Hannahversary' is my way of celebrating and thanking fans who've stood by me for 20 years."

What will the Hannah Montana special be about?

The "Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special" is a TV special that will take a look back at the popular Disney Channel series.

Hosted by Alex Cooper ("Call Her Daddy" podcast) and filmed in front of a live audience, the special will include behind-the-scene footage and recreated sets from the show—including the Hannah Montana closet.

The special will also include an "in-depth interview" with Cyrus, who will talk about the creation of the show and the lasting impact it had on pop culture.

"With heartfelt nostalgia and fresh perspective, Cyrus will revisit the moments, music and memories that defined an era," a news release said.

Disney also teased that some "familiar notes" will return to the spotlight. No additional special guests have been announced.

What is "Hannah Montana"?

"Hannah Montana" is a TV series that ran for four seasons on the Disney Channel from 2006 to 2011.

The series starred Miley Cyrus as Miley Stewart, a teenage girl with a secret double life as a pop star known as Hannah Montana. Cyrus starred alongside her dad Billy Ray Cyrus, Emily Osment, Jason Earles and Mitchel Musso.

The show also spawned the 2008 concert film "Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds Concert" and 2009's "Hannah Montana: The Movie."

Disney+ has added a non-stop stream of all four seasons of "Hannah Montana" and the movies ahead of the special.