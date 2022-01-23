'Roar Before the 24' qualifying race at Daytona International Speedway

IMSA supercars took to the track at the Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.

"I like watching them race!" said Levi Rando, a Boy Scout from Winter Park.

Known as the "Roar Before the 24," these cars were qualifying to compete in the Rolex 24 race next weekend, a punishing 24-hour race at the speedway.

"It takes kind of a different breed of cat to be a driver here and also a fan here," said Steve Johnson, who was visiting from Charleston, South Carolina.

This year, the stands were open to full capacity.

"Our grandstands are 100% open, our suites are 100% open, as well as our infield where we've sold out all our infield and tent camping," said Frank Kelleher, the Daytona International Speedway president.

Driver Matt Plumb said he appreciated the support.

"This sport doesn’t work without fans. It’s kind of what drives you to do it. It’s entertaining. You’re out there putting on a show. When nobody’s there, it’s kind of lonely."

There were 61 cars qualifying on Sunday.

That was the largest field of competitors since 2014.

More than 3,000 Boy and Girl Scouts also camped out in the infield for the event.

"We brought the boys and camped out so we could enjoy some of the racing, some of the cars, all of the fun," said Scout leader Amber Rando.

Frank Kelleher, the speedway president, said the Rolex 24 kicks track operations into high gear.

"That'll carry us through the entire '22 race season," he said.